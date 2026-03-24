Storm Alert: Weather Changes Loom Over Himachal Pradesh

A significant weather change is imminent in Himachal Pradesh as two consecutive western disturbances are poised to affect large portions of northwest India from March 26 onward. This shift is expected to bring light rains to the lower and middle areas and precipitation in isolated higher locations.

The Shimla meteorological station has issued a warning for thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds clocking at 40-50 kmph. This advisory applies to ten districts, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on March 28, and it affects Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on March 26.

Meanwhile, the high-altitude tribal regions saw another bout of light snowfall Tuesday night. Scattered rains were experienced across the state with varied rainfall measurements recorded at different stations. Significant fluctuations in temperatures have not been observed, making Una the hottest spot at 28.6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)