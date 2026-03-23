Meloni's Referendum Defeat: A Turning Point in Italian Politics

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's ambitious judicial reform has encountered a potential setback. Exit polls on Monday suggested that the referendum on her flagship reform was narrowly defeated, which could undermine the ruling coalition's standing ahead of next year's general election.

The opposition's "No" vote garnered between 49% and 53%, edging ahead of the government's "Yes" campaign which secured 47% to 51%, according to key surveys. The referendum's failure could mark a turning point for Meloni, challenging her image as a winner in the eyes of the Italian electorate.

Despite the referendum's defeat, Meloni plans to remain in office. However, the result may invigorate Italy's fragmented center-left opposition, potentially encouraging them to unite against Meloni's coalition. Analysts warn that the failed reform may leave Meloni vulnerable, affecting both her domestic and European political standing.