Close Call: Meloni’s Judicial Reform Referendum
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faced a setback as exit polls suggested her judicial reform referendum narrowly lost. Opposition secured between 49% to 53% of the vote, outpacing the government's 'Yes' campaign. High turnout and intense campaigning have deepened the divide between the ruling coalition and Italy's judiciary.
- Country:
- Italy
Exit polls on Monday indicated that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's judicial reform referendum was narrowly defeated, suggesting a potential setback for the ruling coalition ahead of the upcoming general election.
SWG and Opinio surveys conducted after the March 22-23 ballot showed the opposition-backed 'No' camp secured between 49% and 53% of the vote, surpassing the government's 'Yes' campaign, which garnered 47% to 51% support. Pollsters from YouTrend also placed 'No' in the lead.
The unexpectedly high turnout followed a contentious campaign, exposing deep animosity between the right-wing coalition and Italy's judiciary, a rift that may have lasting implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Accuses BJP of Declining Influence Amid Allegations of Election Malpractice
Nagaland Liquor Ban Faces Growing Opposition from Local CSOs
Opposition Criticizes Government Over Economic Policies Amidst Legislative Tensions
Opposition and Activists Call for Withdrawal of Controversial Transgender Bill
Parliamentary Uproar: Opposition Seeks Removal of Chief Election Commissioner