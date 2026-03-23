Left Menu

Close Call: Meloni’s Judicial Reform Referendum

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faced a setback as exit polls suggested her judicial reform referendum narrowly lost. Opposition secured between 49% to 53% of the vote, outpacing the government's 'Yes' campaign. High turnout and intense campaigning have deepened the divide between the ruling coalition and Italy's judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:33 IST
Close Call: Meloni’s Judicial Reform Referendum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Exit polls on Monday indicated that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's judicial reform referendum was narrowly defeated, suggesting a potential setback for the ruling coalition ahead of the upcoming general election.

SWG and Opinio surveys conducted after the March 22-23 ballot showed the opposition-backed 'No' camp secured between 49% and 53% of the vote, surpassing the government's 'Yes' campaign, which garnered 47% to 51% support. Pollsters from YouTrend also placed 'No' in the lead.

The unexpectedly high turnout followed a contentious campaign, exposing deep animosity between the right-wing coalition and Italy's judiciary, a rift that may have lasting implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026