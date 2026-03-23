Close Call: Meloni’s Judicial Reform Referendum

Exit polls on Monday indicated that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's judicial reform referendum was narrowly defeated, suggesting a potential setback for the ruling coalition ahead of the upcoming general election.

SWG and Opinio surveys conducted after the March 22-23 ballot showed the opposition-backed 'No' camp secured between 49% and 53% of the vote, surpassing the government's 'Yes' campaign, which garnered 47% to 51% support. Pollsters from YouTrend also placed 'No' in the lead.

The unexpectedly high turnout followed a contentious campaign, exposing deep animosity between the right-wing coalition and Italy's judiciary, a rift that may have lasting implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)