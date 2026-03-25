Urgent Debate Sought on Tamil Nadu Fishermen Stranded Abroad

In a plea for immediate parliamentary action, Congress' Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, spotlighting the distressing situation of more than 1,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen reportedly stranded in Iran. He emphasized the urgent need for discussion on their dire circumstances, marked by acute food scarcity and rising panic.

The adjournment motion notice underscored the urgency, stating that these Indian citizens are in desperate need of aid. Vasanth urged the House to prioritize this humanitarian crisis, calling for swift governmental measures to evacuate the fishermen, deliver vital food and medical supplies, and secure their safe return to India.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is poised to resume its discourse on the Finance Bill 2026, as Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advocates for its passage. Additionally, the chamber will deliberate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, amidst regularly scheduled legislative and procedural business.