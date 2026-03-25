SC refuses to entertain plea against MHA circular on singing of national song Vande Mataram, says directive not mandatory.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:35 IST
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- India
SC refuses to entertain plea against MHA circular on singing of national song Vande Mataram, says directive not mandatory.
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