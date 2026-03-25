Diplomatic Waters: Safe Passage for Thai Tanker through Hormuz

A Thai oil tanker successfully traversed the geopolitically sensitive Strait of Hormuz after concerted diplomatic efforts between Thailand and Iran, as confirmed by Thai officials and the company owning the tanker, Bangchak Corporation, on Wednesday.

This secure passage was the result of discussions between Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, and Iran's ambassador, ensuring safe navigation for Thai vessels amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran, which has disrupted global oil and LNG transportation.

Meanwhile, Thailand grapples with increased transportation costs and fuel shortages, following attacks on another vessel. Diplomatic coordination continues for further safe vessel passages as part of maintaining essential economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)