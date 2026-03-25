AIADMK Announces Initial Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's leading opposition party and a key player in the state's NDA coalition, has unveiled its initial list of 23 candidates for the highly anticipated Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. This strategic move highlights the party's preparedness and commitment to retain its influence in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Renowned figures within the AIADMK's ranks, including Chief K Palaniswami and former Minister D Jayakumar, will contest from their respective strongholds. Notably, Palaniswami will once again represent the Edappadi constituency in Salem district, while Jayakumar will vie for a win in north Chennai's Royapuram seat. This first list also sees the inclusion of several legislators and former ministers, indicating the party's reliance on veteran political acumen amid the electoral battle.

Significant among the 23 names are Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Senior Leader Natham R Viswanathan, and other veteran lawmakers who will contest from traditional constituencies. Despite facing challenges like allegations and opposition, AIADMK is poised to contest a significant portion of the 234 seats earmarked for the assembly, further bolstered by its alliances with the BJP, PMK, and AMMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)