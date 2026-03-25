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Owaisi's Political Gambit: A New Dawn for West Bengal's Muslims?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Mamata Banerjee's governance in West Bengal, alleging that her politics inadvertently bolstered BJP's presence. Teaming with Humayun Kabir's AJUP, he aims to empower the Muslim community, addressing gaps in representation and development. This new alliance contemplates contesting 182 seats, claiming to provide a viable alternative in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:56 IST
Owaisi's Political Gambit: A New Dawn for West Bengal's Muslims?
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asserted that West Bengal's political landscape has inadvertently favored the BJP due to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance approach.

Owaisi, alongside Humayun Kabir's AJUP, advocates stronger representation and leadership for Muslims, targeting issues of employment and socio-economic disparities faced by the community.

Their alliance seeks to contest 182 seats in the upcoming assembly elections and promises to provide a substantial alternative to the current political scenario, focusing on empowering marginalized sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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