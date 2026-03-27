Strategic Moves: BJP's Nainar Nagenthran Shifts Battleground to Sattur

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran announced on Friday his candidature from the Sattur Assembly constituency in the impending April 23 elections. This decision marks a strategic shift from his current constituency, Tirunelveli, where he secured victory in the 2021 Assembly election. This move, according to BJP insiders, aims to broaden the party's presence in the state.

Additionally, speculation surrounds Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, who notably defeated actor-politician Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore South in 2021. She is also expected to shift to a different constituency following the recent AIADMK seat-sharing agreement that excluded Tirunelveli and Coimbatore South for the BJP.

Nagenthran, during a visit to Kanyakumari, confirmed his candidacy for Sattur, expressing confidence in the NDA's potential electoral success. Meanwhile, Srinivasan, when questioned, deferred to the BJP high command's decision regarding her candidacy, emphasizing her commitment to the party's directives.