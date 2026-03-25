Tharoor's Optimism Shines as Kerala Polls Near

In a confident address, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor laid out the political landscape ahead of the upcoming Kerala elections, firmly positioning the contest as one between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Tharoor dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects, labeling it a 'zero-seat party' in the state. He cited the electorate's fatigue with a decade of LDF governance, anticipating significant shifts led by seasoned and novel candidates from the UDF.

Addressing gender disparity in politics, Tharoor reinforced his advocacy for the women's reservation bill. He criticized the inadequate allocation of seats to women across parties in the current elections, admitting that UDF and BJP allocations fall short at 10% and 11-12%, respectively. He called for legislative guarantees to secure women's political representation.

The Election Commission of India announced that the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will occur in a single phase on April 9, with results tallied on May 4. The BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UDF are both determined to rest control from the LDF, which has held the state for about a decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power impressively, collecting 99 seats, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading for a consecutive term—a historic win not seen since 1977.

(With inputs from agencies.)