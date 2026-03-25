US Proposes Ceasefire Plan to Iran Amid Rising Tensions
The United States has submitted a 15-point proposal to Iran, aiming for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. The plan includes provisions for sanctions relief, nuclear cooperation, missile limitations, and maritime access. Despite these diplomatic efforts, Iran publicly denies negotiating with the US.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Wednesday, two Pakistani officials revealed that Iran has received a 15-point proposal from the United States, aiming to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
The proposal reportedly encompasses a range of topics including sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran's nuclear program, missile limits, and guaranteed shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite the comprehensive nature of the proposal, Iran maintains that it is not engaged in negotiations with the US, a stance underscored by a military spokesman's comments mocking American diplomatic efforts as announced by the Associated Press.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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