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Admiral's Endorsement: U.S. Nuclear Arsenal's Safety Confirmed

Admiral Richard Correll has endorsed findings suggesting the U.S. nuclear arsenal is safe, eliminating the need for new nuclear tests. While the Trump administration contemplates testing, Correll and arms control advocates caution against it due to international arms race concerns and existing modeling techniques ensuring arsenal reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:03 IST
Admiral's Endorsement: U.S. Nuclear Arsenal's Safety Confirmed

Admiral Richard Correll, who oversees U.S. nuclear forces, has thrown his support behind an assessment by the Energy Department and Pentagon confirming that the U.S. nuclear arsenal is safe and reliable, negating the need for renewed nuclear warhead testing.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Correll stated there is no military necessity to resume such tests, referencing the last test conducted in 1992. The Energy Department and Pentagon's certification for 2025-2026 further assures the arsenal's efficacy without needing explosive tests.

This position comes amid discussions on implementing former President Donald Trump's order for renewed nuclear testing. Despite allegations against Russia and China for conducting secret tests, arms control experts urge against U.S. compliance, fearing it would spark a global arms race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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