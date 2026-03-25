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Kharge Slams LDF: UDF's Mission to Save Kerala

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the LDF government in Kerala for allegedly ruining the health sector, gold misappropriation, and financial debt. He announced the UDF's mission to restore Kerala and accused BJP of aiding CPI(M). He also highlighted Kerala's high drug case numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:13 IST
Kharge Slams LDF: UDF's Mission to Save Kerala
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the LDF government in Kerala for its alleged failures over the past decade. He accused the administration of destroying the health sector and misappropriating gold from Sabarimala.

Kharge also highlighted the increase in establishment of bars across the state during the LDF's tenure. As part of his criticism, he stated that the UDF's election campaign is committed to returning Kerala to its people by ending LDF's governance, which he argues has burdened the state with substantial financial debt.

Furthermore, Kharge alleged that the BJP in Kerala is not genuinely participating in the Assembly elections to win, but instead is assisting the CPI(M) in securing victories. He also noted that the state has the second-highest number of drug cases in India, holding the state government accountable. The state elections are scheduled for April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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