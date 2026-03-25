Peter Magyar: A New Dawn for Hungary?

Peter Magyar, once captivated by Viktor Orban's anti-Communist stance, is now the man vying to end Orban's lengthy tenure as Hungary's prime minister. As Hungary prepares for the April 12 parliamentary election, Magyar's Tisza party leads in polls, challenging Orban's nationalist Fidesz party.

Magyar distanced himself from Fidesz after a tumultuous political fallout involving his ex-wife, Orban's former justice minister Judit Varga. His party, which gained significant traction in the European elections, aims to renew Hungary's Western alliances and reduce reliance on Russian energy.

With broad implications for Hungary and Europe's populist far right, Magyar's platform seeks to revive the stagnant economy by accessing frozen EU funds. His nuanced positions on EU integration and immigration reflect a cautious approach, even as his rural grassroots campaign echoes Orban's nationalist tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)