Iran's Strategic Warning in Bab al-Mandab

Iran has issued a stern warning about potentially opening a new strategic front in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This warning was reported by Iran's semi-official Tasnim agency, citing an unnamed military source on Wednesday.

The statement came in light of threats to carry out attacks on Iranian territory or its islands, suggesting serious implications in the region if these threats were actualized.

Historically, the Iran-aligned Houthi group from Yemen has conducted assaults in the vicinity, an area known for its strategic importance due to the Bab al-Mandab Strait's geographical and economic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)