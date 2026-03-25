Iran's Strategic Warning in Bab al-Mandab
Iran has signaled the potential of opening a new front in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in response to any attacks on its territory or islands. This is according to a semi-official Iranian military source. Iran-aligned Houthi group from Yemen has previously attacked in this strategic region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:45 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran has issued a stern warning about potentially opening a new strategic front in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This warning was reported by Iran's semi-official Tasnim agency, citing an unnamed military source on Wednesday.
The statement came in light of threats to carry out attacks on Iranian territory or its islands, suggesting serious implications in the region if these threats were actualized.
Historically, the Iran-aligned Houthi group from Yemen has conducted assaults in the vicinity, an area known for its strategic importance due to the Bab al-Mandab Strait's geographical and economic significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)