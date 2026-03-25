Tragic Accident Claims Motorcyclist's Life on Lucknow-Ballia Highway

A fatal accident occurred on the Lucknow-Ballia highway Wednesday evening when a motorcyclist, Devesh Kumar, collided with a trailer truck. Kumar, a Gopalpur Namazgarh resident, was heading to Sultanpur when the mishap happened near Padarthpur Upadhyay.

The collision caused Kumar to fall before the truck tragically ran over him, resulting in his immediate death. Station House Officer Shyam Sundar confirmed the incident details. Local police were alerted and responded quickly, sending Kumar's body for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased was identified using an Aadhaar card found in his possession. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the accident.