Tragic Accident Claims Motorcyclist's Life on Lucknow-Ballia Highway
A motorcyclist named Devesh Kumar tragically lost his life after being hit by a trailer truck on the Lucknow-Ballia highway. The incident occurred near a turn at Padarthpur Upadhyay. Police identified Kumar using his Aadhaar card and have sent his body for a post-mortem examination.
- Country:
- India
A fatal accident occurred on the Lucknow-Ballia highway Wednesday evening when a motorcyclist, Devesh Kumar, collided with a trailer truck. Kumar, a Gopalpur Namazgarh resident, was heading to Sultanpur when the mishap happened near Padarthpur Upadhyay.
The collision caused Kumar to fall before the truck tragically ran over him, resulting in his immediate death. Station House Officer Shyam Sundar confirmed the incident details. Local police were alerted and responded quickly, sending Kumar's body for a post-mortem examination.
The deceased was identified using an Aadhaar card found in his possession. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the accident.
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