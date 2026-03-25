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AIADMK's Strategic Candidate Announcement Amid BJP Pressure

AIADMK released its candidate list to hold significant constituencies, facing pressure from ally BJP. DMK spokesperson A Saravanan stated it was a move to preempt BJP from claiming key seats. Kamal Haasan chose to support the DMK-led alliance while DMK countered BJP's criticism on minority issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:46 IST
AIADMK's Strategic Candidate Announcement Amid BJP Pressure
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In a strategic move, AIADMK has unveiled its candidates for pivotal constituencies to shield seats from BJP pressures, according to DMK spokesperson A Saravanan. Asserting this tactic was to preclude BJP's acquisition of critical seats, Saravanan stressed the significance of this defensive action.

Kamal Haasan's decision to forgo contesting elections and support the DMK coalition is viewed as a notable sacrifice. Chief Minister M K Stalin acknowledged the actor-politician's contribution, highlighting its positive reception among DMK supporters.

Amidst allegations from BJP Minority Morcha's Syed Ibrahim, who criticized DMK's efforts for minorities, Saravanan dismissed these as misleading. Affirming DMK's commitment to minority protection, Saravanan referenced CM Stalin's address at the IUML conference as evidence of their safeguarding minority community interests in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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