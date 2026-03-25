AIADMK's Strategic Candidate Announcement Amid BJP Pressure

In a strategic move, AIADMK has unveiled its candidates for pivotal constituencies to shield seats from BJP pressures, according to DMK spokesperson A Saravanan. Asserting this tactic was to preclude BJP's acquisition of critical seats, Saravanan stressed the significance of this defensive action.

Kamal Haasan's decision to forgo contesting elections and support the DMK coalition is viewed as a notable sacrifice. Chief Minister M K Stalin acknowledged the actor-politician's contribution, highlighting its positive reception among DMK supporters.

Amidst allegations from BJP Minority Morcha's Syed Ibrahim, who criticized DMK's efforts for minorities, Saravanan dismissed these as misleading. Affirming DMK's commitment to minority protection, Saravanan referenced CM Stalin's address at the IUML conference as evidence of their safeguarding minority community interests in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)