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Matt Brittin Appointed as BBC's New Director General Amidst Reform and Challenges

The BBC has appointed Matt Brittin, a former Google executive, as its new director general. Brittin replaces Tim Davie amidst efforts to modernize and reform the institution. Brittin will navigate challenges such as a lawsuit from Donald Trump and a shift in audience habits towards digital platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:46 IST
Matt Brittin Appointed as BBC's New Director General Amidst Reform and Challenges

The BBC has announced the appointment of former Google executive Matt Brittin as its new director general. This move comes after the departure of Tim Davie, following controversy over a misleading edit involving U.S. President Donald Trump.

Samir Shah, Chair of the BBC, emphasized the need for radical reform, expressing confidence in Brittin's ability to lead the change. Brittin, set to assume the role on May 18, faces a critical juncture with a $10 billion defamation lawsuit from Trump and the challenge of adapting to digital shifts in audience behavior.

Brittin's extensive experience at Google, where he rose to become EMEA president, is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives to the BBC. His role encompasses both chief executive and editor-in-chief responsibilities, as he prepares to negotiate new funding models ahead of the Royal Charter expiration in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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