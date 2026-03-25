Bengaluru Police Inquiry into Inspector's Harassment Allegations
A Bengaluru police inspector faces a preliminary inquiry after a woman accused him of sexual harassment. The inquiry follows allegations supported by audio and text evidence. A senior officer confirmed the investigation, which considers actions like inappropriate messages and verbal advances. A similar case is under investigation elsewhere.
- Country:
- India
The Bengaluru Police Department has initiated a preliminary inquiry into sexual harassment allegations made by a woman against one of its inspectors. The decision came after the complainant reached out to the Commissioner's office, triggering the probe.
Officials revealed that audio clips and text messages, allegedly between the inspector and the woman, have emerged on social media. These elements are currently under scrutiny as the investigation unfolds. The Assistant Commissioner of Police from the Jayanagar subdivision is leading the inquiry.
In a statement, a senior police officer confirmed that the allegations, which include inappropriate messaging and verbal advances, are being thoroughly examined. This case echoes another incident involving a different inspector in Mudbidri, now under CID investigation for similar misconduct.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- police
- harassment
- allegations
- inquiry
- Commissioner
- evidence
- inspector
- social media
- Mudbidri
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