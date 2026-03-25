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BJP Releases New List for West Bengal Assembly Polls

The BJP has announced a new list of 19 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The list includes candidates for several key constituencies, such as Singur and Haripal. The elections will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results announced on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:02 IST
BJP Releases New List for West Bengal Assembly Polls
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The BJP unveiled another set of candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, adding 19 more names to its lineup.

Among those named are Arup Kumar Das from Singur and Madhumita Ghosh from Haripal, with additional candidates lining up for other significant constituencies.

The elections are scheduled to be held over two phases, with polling dates set for April 23 and April 29, and results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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