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IFFD 2026: A Cinematic Extravaganza Lights up Delhi's Cultural Calendar

The International Film Festival of Delhi 2026 opened with fanfare at Bharat Mandapam, attended by Bollywood luminaries and officials. The festival blends Indian and international cinema, featuring film screenings, masterclasses, and cultural events. With notable dignitaries in attendance, IFFD positions Delhi as a burgeoning cultural hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:42 IST
IFFD 2026: A Cinematic Extravaganza Lights up Delhi's Cultural Calendar
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with Bollywood diginitaries at IFFD 2026 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 with a grand opening ceremony at Bharat Mandapam. Garnering full attendance, the festival promises to be a defining event for the capital's cinematic scene.

The inauguration was graced by Bollywood icons such as Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, and Kangana Ranaut. Notably, the opening lamp was lit by an illustrious group, including Chief Minister Gupta and several ministers, alongside cinema stalwarts. A tribute celebrating 150 years of the iconic 'Vande Mataram' set a nostalgic tone, reinforcing the festival's cultural theme.

Lifetime Achievement Awards acknowledged the contributions of Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Chief Minister Gupta emphasized Delhi's evolving role as a cultural capital, fostering new cinematic talents. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted ongoing efforts to establish Delhi as a global destination for film and tourism. The international film 'Sirat' headline the opening night, drawing significant global acclaim and setting a prestigious tone for IFFD 2026. Running until March 31, the festival will feature screenings and industry dialogues across various venues in the city, solidifying its status as a major cultural fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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