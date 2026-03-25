Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Targets Kerala's LDF-BJP Alleged Collusion Amid Poll Campaign

Rahul Gandhi escalated the Congress campaign in Kerala, alleging LDF-BJP collusion and criticizing CM Pinarayi Vijayan over corruption and drug-related issues. Speaking at a UDF event, he accused LDF of stealing Sabarimala's gold and highlighted high unemployment. Gandhi outlined the Congress's five Indira guarantees for Kerala's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi Targets Kerala's LDF-BJP Alleged Collusion Amid Poll Campaign
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi intensified his criticisms against Kerala's LDF government, alleging collusion with the BJP during his Congress campaign. He lambasted central agencies for inaction against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's alleged corruption, while highlighting the state's rampant drug issues.

Speaking at a UDF event in Kozhikode, Gandhi accused the LDF of gold theft from Sabarimala and pointed to prevalent unemployment and nepotism under its regime. He announced Congress's solution through the 'five Indira guarantees' aimed at welfare improvements and economic benefits.

He urged voters to reject the LDF-BJP nexus, emphasizing that the forthcoming assembly polls were crucial for addressing youth unemployment and maintaining the state's secular integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026