Rahul Gandhi Targets Kerala's LDF-BJP Alleged Collusion Amid Poll Campaign

Rahul Gandhi intensified his criticisms against Kerala's LDF government, alleging collusion with the BJP during his Congress campaign. He lambasted central agencies for inaction against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's alleged corruption, while highlighting the state's rampant drug issues.

Speaking at a UDF event in Kozhikode, Gandhi accused the LDF of gold theft from Sabarimala and pointed to prevalent unemployment and nepotism under its regime. He announced Congress's solution through the 'five Indira guarantees' aimed at welfare improvements and economic benefits.

He urged voters to reject the LDF-BJP nexus, emphasizing that the forthcoming assembly polls were crucial for addressing youth unemployment and maintaining the state's secular integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)