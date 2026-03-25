Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Attack Claims Young Life in Dudhwa

A tragic incident unfolded in Sidhauna village at the Dudhwa National Park when a seven-year-old girl, Simran, was killed by a leopard. This distressing event occurred on Wednesday night, leaving the family and village in mourning.

The attack took place in the Singahi area's Dudhwa buffer zone's Belrayan range. According to family accounts, Simran was with her family inside their farmhouse when the leopard suddenly appeared, attacked, and carried her off.

The family and villagers acted promptly, forcing the leopard to release the child, but sadly, Simran had already sustained fatal injuries. Officials, including the Deputy Director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, Kirti Chaudhary, have responded by intensifying patrolling and monitoring efforts in the area.