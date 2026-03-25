Nomination Drama in Assam: Barpeta's Congress Candidate Rejected
The nomination of Congress candidate Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta was rejected due to missing signatures. Meanwhile, all other candidates' documents in the constituency were deemed valid. In Assam, a total of 789 nominations were found valid across 126 constituencies, with elections scheduled for April 9.
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- India
In a significant development in Assam's political landscape, the nomination papers of Congress candidate Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta were dismissed on Wednesday. Election officials cited the absence of a party leader's signature on Form A as the reason for the rejection.
Simultaneously, the documents of the remaining three nominees from the same constituency were validated, while nominations for Dhekiajuli, including those of Ashol Singhal and Batash Orang, were approved.
A comprehensive review across Assam saw the approval of 789 out of 815 nomination papers with 26 rejections. The election process gathers pace with the final withdrawal date on March 26 and elections on April 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)