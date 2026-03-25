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Google and Meta Found Liable in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case

A Los Angeles jury has held Google's Alphabet and Meta liable for $3 million in damages in a landmark social media addiction lawsuit. The case, involving a 20-year-old's addiction to apps, emphasizes platform design's role. The verdict may impact many similar lawsuits by states and individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:10 IST
Google and Meta Found Liable in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case
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A jury in Los Angeles has delivered a significant verdict against tech giants Alphabet's Google and Meta, awarding $3 million in damages for a high-profile social media addiction lawsuit on Wednesday.

This landmark decision could set a precedent for a wave of similar cases filed by parents, legal guardians, and school districts across the nation. The lawsuit, which centered on a 20-year-old woman's claim of becoming addicted to apps like Instagram and YouTube due to their compelling design, highlighted platform interfaces rather than content as a factor contributing to user addiction.

Although Snap and TikTok were initially implicated in the legal proceedings, they opted to settle before the case went to trial. As the discussion about child and teen safety on social media shifts from legislative chambers to courtrooms, tech giants are increasingly under scrutiny. Despite minimal immediate financial impact from the verdict, Meta and Google's broader reputations face challenges amid a slew of additional state-led lawsuits targeting social media companies for user well-being issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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