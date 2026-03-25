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Historic Milestone: Sarah Mullally Becomes First Female Archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally was enthroned as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in a historic ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral. Emphasizing unity, Mullally addressed both progress and the challenges in the Church, such as past safeguarding failures and global tensions between progressive and conservative factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:44 IST
Historic Milestone: Sarah Mullally Becomes First Female Archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally made history as the Church of England's first female Archbishop of Canterbury. The former nurse took her place on the Chair of St Augustine at Canterbury Cathedral amid a blend of tradition and global symbolism to lead 85 million Anglicans worldwide.

In her inaugural sermon, Mullally emphasized a commitment to unity and peace worldwide, acknowledging past Church failures. Her appointment marks a significant change and faces tensions among different factions within the Anglican community.

Despite criticism from conservative groups, Mullally's focus remains on unity amidst diversity. The ceremony included diverse cultural elements, highlighting the global reach of Anglicanism, as Mullally was welcomed into her new role on a symbolic Feast Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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