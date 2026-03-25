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BJD Welcomes Back Veteran Leaders in Political Boost

Former minister Raghunath Mohanty and ex-MLA Jiban Pradeep Dash rejoined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), stepping away from the BJP. Their return is seen as a significant political development in Balasore, especially after the exit of former MP Rabindra Kumar Jena, potentially strengthening the BJD's local influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:49 IST
BJD Welcomes Back Veteran Leaders in Political Boost
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In a move likely to impact regional politics, former minister Raghunath Mohanty and ex-MLA Jiban Pradeep Dash have returned to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), severing ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Their re-entry was welcomed by BJD president Naveen Patnaik at his residence.

With experience as a panchayati raj and law minister under the Patnaik government, Mohanty expressed a commitment to work as a disciplined party member to strengthen BJD in the Balasore district. Similarly, Dash voiced his satisfaction in rejoining, noting the importance of following Patnaik's guidance.

This development comes at a crucial time, following the defection of former MP Rabindra Kumar Jena to the BJP. Jena's wife's recent support for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls adds complexity to the political dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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