BJD Welcomes Back Veteran Leaders in Political Boost

In a move likely to impact regional politics, former minister Raghunath Mohanty and ex-MLA Jiban Pradeep Dash have returned to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), severing ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Their re-entry was welcomed by BJD president Naveen Patnaik at his residence.

With experience as a panchayati raj and law minister under the Patnaik government, Mohanty expressed a commitment to work as a disciplined party member to strengthen BJD in the Balasore district. Similarly, Dash voiced his satisfaction in rejoining, noting the importance of following Patnaik's guidance.

This development comes at a crucial time, following the defection of former MP Rabindra Kumar Jena to the BJP. Jena's wife's recent support for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls adds complexity to the political dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)