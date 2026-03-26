Eritrea's Triumphant Return: Shock Victory Over Eswatini
Eritrea made a stunning comeback to international football by defeating Eswatini 2-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. This marked their first international outing since 2020 and their first Cup of Nations appearance in 19 years. The win was notable for Eritrea's diverse lineup and recent coaching changes.
- Country:
- Morocco
Eritrea achieved an unexpected victory over Eswatini, winning 2-0 in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. This marked Eritrea's first participation in such an event in 19 years, having not played internationally since a 2020 match against Sudan.
The match, hosted in Morocco due to local stadium inadequacies, saw goals by Ali Sulieman and a late strike from a corner in the 83rd minute. Eritrea's squad featured players from several countries, with newly-appointed coach Hesham Yakan leading the charge.
Historically, Eritrean players have defected during international matches, but a policy shift has allowed their team to compete abroad once again. The bottom 12 FIFA-ranked African teams are currently vying for a spot in the 2027 qualifiers set to commence in September.