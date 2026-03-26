Left Menu

Assam BJP's Accusation: 'Dangerous Conspiracy' Behind Congress' New Assam Vision

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia criticized Congress' slogan of a 'Natun Bor Asom' as a conspiracy to protect non-indigenous peoples' rights at the expense of locals. Saikia emphasized the BJP's commitment to safeguarding Assam and correcting the National Register of Citizens. Congress is accused of neglecting infiltration issues, leading to unsuccessful NRC updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:00 IST
Assam BJP's Accusation: 'Dangerous Conspiracy' Behind Congress' New Assam Vision
Assam BJP President
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia accused Congress of orchestrating a 'dangerous conspiracy' with its campaign slogan 'Natun Bor Asom' (new Greater Assam), which he claims favors 'Miyas'—a term for Bengali-speaking Muslims, often labeled as Bangladeshi immigrants—over indigenous citizens.

Addressing a press conference, Saikia insisted that the BJP is determined to protect the state and amend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) if they secure power post the April 9 state elections. The Congress, he charged, has historically neglected illegal infiltration issues.

Saikia declared the BJP's efforts visible, criticizing Congress' strategy as insincere and misplaced. He highlighted ongoing debates over land allocations and NRC amendments, painting a stark contrast between the Congress' 'appeasement politics' and the BJP's pledge for a secure, developed Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Airports: Security Officer Exodus Amid Pay Dispute

Chaos in Airports: Security Officer Exodus Amid Pay Dispute

 United States
2
Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of Khanda Chowk Bridge

Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of Khanda Chowk Bridge

 India
3
Israel Eliminates IRGC Navy Chief in Escalating Middle East Conflict

Israel Eliminates IRGC Navy Chief in Escalating Middle East Conflict

 Israel
4
Landmark Lawsuits Challenge Social Media Giants' Liability Shield

Landmark Lawsuits Challenge Social Media Giants' Liability Shield

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026