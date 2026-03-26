Assam BJP's Accusation: 'Dangerous Conspiracy' Behind Congress' New Assam Vision

On Thursday, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia accused Congress of orchestrating a 'dangerous conspiracy' with its campaign slogan 'Natun Bor Asom' (new Greater Assam), which he claims favors 'Miyas'—a term for Bengali-speaking Muslims, often labeled as Bangladeshi immigrants—over indigenous citizens.

Addressing a press conference, Saikia insisted that the BJP is determined to protect the state and amend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) if they secure power post the April 9 state elections. The Congress, he charged, has historically neglected illegal infiltration issues.

Saikia declared the BJP's efforts visible, criticizing Congress' strategy as insincere and misplaced. He highlighted ongoing debates over land allocations and NRC amendments, painting a stark contrast between the Congress' 'appeasement politics' and the BJP's pledge for a secure, developed Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)