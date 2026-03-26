CPI(M) Criticizes Congress's Allegiance with BJP in Kerala Polls

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of functioning as a 'feeder organisation' for the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially in poll-driven Kerala. This accusation comes in light of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi targeting the Left party rather than the saffron party.

According to the CPI(M), Congress's claims of fighting communal and authoritarian forces are questionable, given its history of defections to the BJP. The CPI(M) criticised statements made by Kharge and Gandhi against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party itself, dismissing them as tactics for cheap electoral gains.

The CPI(M) highlighted previous alliances and defections in Assam and Tripura as evidence, asserting that the Congress has aligned with BJP and minority fundamentalist forces. It maintains that during its governance, Kerala has enjoyed communal harmony, contrasting it with the Congress-led UDF administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)