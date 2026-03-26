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TMC vs BJP: Abhishek Banerjee's Rallying Cry

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of plotting against citizens by manipulating electoral rolls through the SIR exercise. He highlighted BJP's politics based on religion and diversion from core issues like livelihood and housing while emphasizing TMC's dedication to promises like women's empowerment and youth initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:18 IST
TMC vs BJP: Abhishek Banerjee's Rallying Cry
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has accused the BJP government of manipulating the electoral rolls under the guise of the SIR exercise, describing it as a conspiracy against legitimate citizens.

Speaking at a rally in Dhupguri, Banerjee condemned the BJP's religious-based politics and diversion from essential issues like livelihood and housing.

He reaffirmed the TMC's commitment to its promises, including initiatives like women's empowerment and youth credit schemes, while questioning the BJP's contributions to social welfare across its 15 governed states.

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