TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Citizenship Conspiracy

In a recent rally in Jalpaiguri district's Dhupguri, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the BJP government is targeting genuine citizens by removing their names from electoral rolls as part of the SIR exercise. He labeled this act as a diversion from pressing issues like housing and livelihood.

Banerjee criticized the BJP's actions in Assam, where indigenous communities are reportedly being asked to prove their citizenship. He declared that the TMC would resist such actions. Furthermore, he held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for security lapses leading to the deaths of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Highlighting the TMC's achievements, Banerjee referenced various schemes for women's empowerment and youth support, challenging the BJP's contributions in other states. He argued that BJP's policies, like Ayushman Bharat, are restrictive compared to TMC's inclusive offerings such as Swasthya Sathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)