Scandal-Ridden Minister Sparks Political Uproar in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's political landscape has been shaken after a video involving Minister Narhari Zirwal and a transperson surfaced, prompting demands for his resignation due to alleged unethical behavior.

The video, purportedly showing the Food and Drug Administration Minister in a compromising situation at his residence, is being used by opposition leaders to highlight perceived moral decline in state politics.

This controversy compounds previous bribery accusations linked to Zirwal's office, further intensifying calls for accountability within the ruling government.