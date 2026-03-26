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Scandal-Ridden Minister Sparks Political Uproar in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal faces public backlash after a controversial video involving a transperson goes viral. Opposition leaders demand his resignation, citing moral decline and unethical behavior. This incident adds to existing allegations of corruption within his office, escalating political tensions in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:19 IST
Scandal-Ridden Minister Sparks Political Uproar in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape has been shaken after a video involving Minister Narhari Zirwal and a transperson surfaced, prompting demands for his resignation due to alleged unethical behavior.

The video, purportedly showing the Food and Drug Administration Minister in a compromising situation at his residence, is being used by opposition leaders to highlight perceived moral decline in state politics.

This controversy compounds previous bribery accusations linked to Zirwal's office, further intensifying calls for accountability within the ruling government.

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