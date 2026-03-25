High-Profile Arrest: Anti-Corruption Bureau Busts Senior Official in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a significant breakthrough on Wednesday with the arrest of a senior revenue official in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Naib Tehsildar Arwani Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat was taken into custody by the ACB for allegedly asking for and receiving a bribe, officials reported.

According to a spokesperson from the anti-graft organization, a credible complaint was lodged alleging that Bhat demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the family of the complainant to expedite the mutation of an inheritance land. A discreet verification by the ACB confirmed the official's unlawful demand.

The bureau executed a well-planned trap operation, capturing Bhat red-handed at his residence in Dangipora Sozeith Budgam, receiving the illicit payment. Authorities have since conducted a search of his home in the presence of Executive Magistrates. Meanwhile, the investigation continues to unfold, according to the ACB spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)