High-Profile Arrest: Anti-Corruption Bureau Busts Senior Official in Bribery Scandal
The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a senior revenue official, Naib Tehsildar Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district for demanding a Rs 1 lakh bribe to process a land inheritance mutation. Caught red-handed, Bhat was apprehended during an operation staged by the ACB. Further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a significant breakthrough on Wednesday with the arrest of a senior revenue official in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Naib Tehsildar Arwani Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat was taken into custody by the ACB for allegedly asking for and receiving a bribe, officials reported.
According to a spokesperson from the anti-graft organization, a credible complaint was lodged alleging that Bhat demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the family of the complainant to expedite the mutation of an inheritance land. A discreet verification by the ACB confirmed the official's unlawful demand.
The bureau executed a well-planned trap operation, capturing Bhat red-handed at his residence in Dangipora Sozeith Budgam, receiving the illicit payment. Authorities have since conducted a search of his home in the presence of Executive Magistrates. Meanwhile, the investigation continues to unfold, according to the ACB spokesperson.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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