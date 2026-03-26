Dravidian Model 2.0: DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

In an assertive political statement, DMK leaders, Kanimozhi Somu and Thamizhachi Thangapandian, have reiterated the transformative impact of their 'Dravidian Model' of governance in Tamil Nadu. They claim it has already secured a repeat mandate, thanks to its welfare schemes.

The leaders criticized BJP's efforts in Tamil Nadu as superficial, while dismissing AIADMK's political maneuvers as emulations of DMK policies. With 478 out of 500 electoral promises fulfilled, DMK eyes a "massive absolute majority" by 2026, birthing the 'Dravidian Model 2.0'.

Both leaders highlighted social justice as a cornerstone of their welfare schemes, contrasting them with AIADMK-BJP coalitions termed 'gimmicks'. They insist on the accountability of their administration and reject allegations of dynasty politics as outdated clichés.

(With inputs from agencies.)