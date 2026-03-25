Russia Awaits Iran's Clarification on U.S. 15-Point Plan Report

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia had not received any information from Iran regarding a reported U.S. 15-point plan. Due to this lack of communication, Moscow finds itself unable to assess the credibility of the media reports.

The uncertainty emphasizes the importance of direct communication between nations in verifying information accuracy. Russia, having not received official notification, remains unable to speculate on the plan's legitimacy.

This situation not only highlights diplomatic intricacies but also brings attention to the role of media in international relations. The Kremlin's statement underscores the challenges faced in navigating information from various sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)