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Russia Awaits Iran's Clarification on U.S. 15-Point Plan Report

Russia has not received any information from Iran regarding a reported U.S. 15-point plan. As a result, Moscow is unable to evaluate the reliability of the media reports, according to a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:22 IST
Russia Awaits Iran's Clarification on U.S. 15-Point Plan Report
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On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia had not received any information from Iran regarding a reported U.S. 15-point plan. Due to this lack of communication, Moscow finds itself unable to assess the credibility of the media reports.

The uncertainty emphasizes the importance of direct communication between nations in verifying information accuracy. Russia, having not received official notification, remains unable to speculate on the plan's legitimacy.

This situation not only highlights diplomatic intricacies but also brings attention to the role of media in international relations. The Kremlin's statement underscores the challenges faced in navigating information from various sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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