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Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra Sparks Development in Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar initiated development projects worth Rs 1,866 crore in Nalanda and Patna. The Samridhi Yatra saw the launch of 110 projects and foundation stones for 106 schemes in Nalanda. Kumar inaugurated several key infrastructure projects in both districts amid growing public interest over his potential resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:54 IST
Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra Sparks Development in Bihar
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled major development initiatives worth Rs 1,866 crore across Nalanda and Patna districts as part of his 'Samridhi Yatra'. The projects mark another step in Kumar's efforts to boost infrastructure and growth in the state.

During the yatra, the CM inaugurated 110 projects valued at Rs 316 crore in Nalanda and laid foundation stones for 106 schemes worth Rs 494 crore. Among the standout projects is a 1,620-metre-long flyover on the Bihar Sharif–Ranchi Road, constructed at a cost of Rs 84.81 crore.

The events come as interest peaks around Kumar's career, following his recent Rajya Sabha nomination and speculation of resignation. In Patna, the CM launched further 1,373 projects worth Rs 1,056 crore. The endeavor has received praise for transforming Bihar and drawing strong support from both local and central government leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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