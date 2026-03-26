Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra Sparks Development in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled major development initiatives worth Rs 1,866 crore across Nalanda and Patna districts as part of his 'Samridhi Yatra'. The projects mark another step in Kumar's efforts to boost infrastructure and growth in the state.

During the yatra, the CM inaugurated 110 projects valued at Rs 316 crore in Nalanda and laid foundation stones for 106 schemes worth Rs 494 crore. Among the standout projects is a 1,620-metre-long flyover on the Bihar Sharif–Ranchi Road, constructed at a cost of Rs 84.81 crore.

The events come as interest peaks around Kumar's career, following his recent Rajya Sabha nomination and speculation of resignation. In Patna, the CM launched further 1,373 projects worth Rs 1,056 crore. The endeavor has received praise for transforming Bihar and drawing strong support from both local and central government leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)