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Fugitive Murder Suspect Captured in Delhi: Justice Awaits

Anil, a 29-year-old declared a proclaimed offender in May 2023 for the murder of Nazir in 2022, has been arrested in Delhi's Alipur. He was located in Gurugram, where he fled to evade arrest. The police captured him following a raid based on a tip-off, continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:27 IST
Fugitive Murder Suspect Captured in Delhi: Justice Awaits
Anil
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Anil, a murder suspect declared a proclaimed offender, was arrested in the Alipur area of Delhi, police confirmed on Thursday. The 29-year-old suspect had been evading capture following his involvement in a 2022 murder case.

Anil's arrest followed a strategic raid in Gurugram's Sheetla Colony on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police managed to apprehend him at a farmhouse, tying him to the murder of Nazir on September 23, 2022. The accused allegedly attacked the victim with several associates after consuming alcohol.

Earlier, police had arrested associates Ranjit and Ramu, while Anil and Dinesh remained at large. Anil had relocated to Gurugram with his family in an effort to avoid capture. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

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