Fugitive Murder Suspect Captured in Delhi: Justice Awaits

Anil, a murder suspect declared a proclaimed offender, was arrested in the Alipur area of Delhi, police confirmed on Thursday. The 29-year-old suspect had been evading capture following his involvement in a 2022 murder case.

Anil's arrest followed a strategic raid in Gurugram's Sheetla Colony on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police managed to apprehend him at a farmhouse, tying him to the murder of Nazir on September 23, 2022. The accused allegedly attacked the victim with several associates after consuming alcohol.

Earlier, police had arrested associates Ranjit and Ramu, while Anil and Dinesh remained at large. Anil had relocated to Gurugram with his family in an effort to avoid capture. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.