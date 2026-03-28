Captured After Two Decades: Fugitive Student Killer Arrested
The CBI has arrested Durga Bahadur Bhat Chetri, a fugitive for over two decades, in connection with the 2005 abduction and murder of student Shyamal Mandal. Chetri, living under an alias in Nagpur, was caught after extensive investigation. His accomplice, Mohammed Ali, was previously convicted in 2022.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a fugitive accused of murdering a student in a long-standing case that has eluded resolution for over twenty years. Arrested in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Durga Bahadur Bhat Chetri was living under a false identity when he was captured.
Chetri, also known by his alias Deepak, was wanted for the 2005 abduction and murder of Shyamal Mandal in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. This development brings closure to a case that was initially handled as a premeditated abduction followed by an extortion attempt.
Official statements from the CBI indicate a painstaking investigation process, punctuated by occasional advances until Chetri's whereabouts were confirmed through intelligence efforts. His accomplice had already faced justice with a 2022 conviction.
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- arrest
- fugitive
- student
- murder
- Nagpur
- Kerala
- investigation
- 2005
- Thiruvananthapuram
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