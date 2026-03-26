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Electoral Oversight: A Clash in Bhabanipur

The Election Commission has requested the West Bengal government to propose three candidates for the role of returning officer in the Bhabanipur assembly seat. This follows objections from the Trinamool Congress over an official deemed close to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, highlighting concerns about election neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:59 IST
Electoral Oversight: A Clash in Bhabanipur
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The Election Commission has instructed the West Bengal government to submit a list of three officials for the position of returning officer in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency. This action comes after the Trinamool Congress raised concerns regarding an officer they allege is close to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Bhabanipur holds significance as it is the seat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who faces a challenge from Adhikari in the upcoming state elections. The Trinamool Congress protested the appointment of Surajit Roy, the BDO of Nandigram, in the role, alleging potential bias.

In response to these concerns, the Election Commission has emphasized the need for transparency in the election process, seeking to ensure a fair contest. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has complied by submitting a panel of candidates for the Commission's consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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