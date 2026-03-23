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Prime Minister Modi: India's Longest-Serving Leader Sets New Milestone

The Delhi Assembly has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving government head with 8,931 days in public service, surpassing former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling. Starting as Gujarat's chief minister, Modi has made significant contributions to development and governance at a national level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:27 IST
Prime Minister Modi: India's Longest-Serving Leader Sets New Milestone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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  • India

The Delhi Assembly has officially recognized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing a new milestone in Indian politics by serving 8,931 days in public office. As of Sunday, Modi succeeded in surpassing the record previously held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, marking him the longest-serving head of government in India.

Expressing admiration for Modi's commitment, Speaker Vijender Gupta noted the prime minister's extensive tenure, which began as Gujarat's chief minister and transitioned into his current national role. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded Modi's spotless life and dedication to national development, emphasizing his continuous seven-day-a-week work ethic and impactful governance.

Home Minister Ashish Sood brought forth a motion to congratulate Modi for this achievement, which the assembly subsequently approved. Echoing widespread approval, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh praised Modi's inclusive development approach, marking a nationwide impact transcending urban boundaries. Modi commenced his leadership as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001, eventually becoming India's prime minister in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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