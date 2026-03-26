Controversy Over PMK Leadership: Dr. Ramadoss Challenges ECI's Decision

Dr. S Ramadoss, the founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), on Thursday, urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to rethink its decision endorsing his son Anbumani as the party president. The ECI's ruling enables Anbumani to use the party's 'mango' symbol, a move that Ramadoss claims compromises fairness.

Ramadoss expressed his discontent, stating that the ECI should maintain impartiality in its operations. He criticized the decision, perceiving it as a support for individuals who, he alleges, have taken unauthorized control of the party. Such actions, according to Ramadoss, represent a significant threat to democratic principles.

By appealing to the ECI, Ramadoss seeks to bring attention to what he considers an injustice within the party and a disregard for democratic processes. The situation highlights ongoing tensions within the PMK's leadership structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)