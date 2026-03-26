BJP's Performance Politics Gears Up for Kerala Election Showdown

In the heated race leading up to the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has spotlighted its 'politics of performance' as a primary campaign strategy. V Muraleedharan, the BJP candidate for the Kazhakkoottam constituency, emphasized developmental and governance-driven initiatives as key to addressing local concerns.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance style, Muraleedharan assured voters of replicating the PM's time-sensitive approach to local issues. His statements come amid the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's efforts to influence a state where it has often faced electoral setbacks.

The elections, scheduled for April 9 with results on May 4, will test the BJP's ability to challenge the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule. Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje expressed optimism in shifting voter attitudes, contrasting with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's dismissal of BJP's impact, labeling it a 'wasted vote' in the state's traditionally bipolar political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)