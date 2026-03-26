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BJP's Performance Politics Gears Up for Kerala Election Showdown

In the run-up to the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, BJP candidate V Muraleedharan emphasizes a campaign focused on development and governance, aiming to replicate PM Modi's efficient governance model. The BJP aspires to challenge the incumbent LDF in a state traditionally dominated by the bipolar contest between LDF and UDF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:16 IST
BJP's Performance Politics Gears Up for Kerala Election Showdown
BJP leader V Muraleedharan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heated race leading up to the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has spotlighted its 'politics of performance' as a primary campaign strategy. V Muraleedharan, the BJP candidate for the Kazhakkoottam constituency, emphasized developmental and governance-driven initiatives as key to addressing local concerns.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance style, Muraleedharan assured voters of replicating the PM's time-sensitive approach to local issues. His statements come amid the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's efforts to influence a state where it has often faced electoral setbacks.

The elections, scheduled for April 9 with results on May 4, will test the BJP's ability to challenge the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule. Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje expressed optimism in shifting voter attitudes, contrasting with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's dismissal of BJP's impact, labeling it a 'wasted vote' in the state's traditionally bipolar political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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