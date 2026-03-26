Omar Abdullah Steers Key Development Initiatives in J&K

In a decisive move to bolster development and governance in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired an essential cabinet meeting on Thursday night. This event highlights Abdullah's ongoing commitment to refining governance structures and expediting developmental efforts within the region.

The cabinet session prioritized accelerating infrastructure projects, enhancing public service delivery, and promoting inclusive growth across the Union Territory. These focal areas are set to transform Jammu and Kashmir fundamentally, aiming for sustainable progress and improved quality of life for its citizens.

Attendees included Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmed Dar, and Satish Sharma. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo's presence underscored the meeting's significance, as leaders discussed strategic decisions for the region's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)