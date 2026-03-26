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Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Resumes Military Operations Against Afghanistan

Amidst renewed tensions, Pakistan's military recommenced operations against Afghanistan after a brief pause. The escalation follows a devastating air strike allegedly targeting a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul, which Pakistan denies, and the temporary halting of hostilities for Eid al-Fitr. Both nations remain at odds over accusations of militancy support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:11 IST
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Resumes Military Operations Against Afghanistan
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In a renewed escalation of regional tensions, Pakistan has resumed its military operations against Afghanistan, following a brief cessation linked to the Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr, as confirmed by Pakistan's foreign ministry on Thursday.

The conflict, which has led to significant casualties with over 400 reported deaths from a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul's drug rehabilitation center, underscores ongoing friction between the two nations. Pakistan refutes claims concerning the strike, asserting that the military targeted terrorist infrastructure.

This continuation of military action comes amidst accusations from Islamabad over Kabul's alleged support for Islamist militants, a claim Afghanistan denies, attributing militancy issues primarily within Pakistan's borders. Meanwhile, trade at main border crossings remains halted since last October's initial airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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