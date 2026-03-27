Jammu & Kashmir's Plea for Peace

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, strongly condemned the ongoing conflict in Iran, labeling it 'unjust and illegal.' His statement came during a session of the Legislative Assembly, where he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage diplomatic channels for peace.

Abdullah, while offering condolences for the victims, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates, stressed the broader impact on humanity. His plea followed reluctance from BJP MLAs who argued that the Iranian crisis was beyond the Assembly's remit.

The Chief Minister addressed the Assembly as the Leader of the House after National Conference members pressed him for a statement, reflecting the gravity of the international conflict on the region's legislative agenda.