O Panneerselvam Criticizes AIADMK's Alliance Strategy, Joins DMK for Electoral Battle
O Panneerselvam, ex-chief minister, criticizes AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, claims it follows Delhi's orders. He questions Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership credibility, citing past electoral defeats. Panneerselvam joins DMK, eager to contest under M K Stalin if directed, and is optimistic about DMK's electoral prospects.
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O Panneerselvam, the former chief minister who recently defected to the DMK, has fiercely criticized the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of being an alliance that blindly follows directives from Delhi.
He questioned the integrity of the alliance's leadership under Edappadi K Palaniswami, highlighting that half the constituents contest under BJP's Lotus symbol instead of the AIADMK's Two Leaves. Panneerselvam also targeted Palaniswami's electoral credibility, pointing out a succession of ten electoral defeats.
As a recent addition to the DMK, Panneerselvam expressed his willingness to stand for election if DMK president M K Stalin decrees. He remains optimistic about the DMK's prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls, buoyed by the party's robust manifesto.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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