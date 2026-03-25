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O Panneerselvam Criticizes AIADMK's Alliance Strategy, Joins DMK for Electoral Battle

O Panneerselvam, ex-chief minister, criticizes AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, claims it follows Delhi's orders. He questions Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership credibility, citing past electoral defeats. Panneerselvam joins DMK, eager to contest under M K Stalin if directed, and is optimistic about DMK's electoral prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Theni | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:06 IST
O Panneerselvam Criticizes AIADMK's Alliance Strategy, Joins DMK for Electoral Battle
O Panneerselvam
  • Country:
  • India

O Panneerselvam, the former chief minister who recently defected to the DMK, has fiercely criticized the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of being an alliance that blindly follows directives from Delhi.

He questioned the integrity of the alliance's leadership under Edappadi K Palaniswami, highlighting that half the constituents contest under BJP's Lotus symbol instead of the AIADMK's Two Leaves. Panneerselvam also targeted Palaniswami's electoral credibility, pointing out a succession of ten electoral defeats.

As a recent addition to the DMK, Panneerselvam expressed his willingness to stand for election if DMK president M K Stalin decrees. He remains optimistic about the DMK's prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls, buoyed by the party's robust manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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