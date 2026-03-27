Controversy Surrounds Minister Narhari Zirwal Amid Resignation Calls
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has called for Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal to resign following a controversial video involving him and a transperson. Opposition parties have also demanded his resignation, accusing Zirwal of moral decline. Zirwal insists the video is doctored and alleges blackmail.
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A political storm has erupted in Maharashtra, with Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC advocating for the resignation of minister Narhari Zirwal. This follows the emergence of a controversial video starring Zirwal and a transperson.
Despite the opposition parties' outcry, Zirwal has denied the authenticity of the video, suggesting it was edited to blackmail him. Criticism from parties like the Congress emphasizes what they view as moral degradation in the state's political environment.
Zirwal, a minister of Food and Drug Administration and a Nationalist Congress Party member, represents the tribal constituency of Dindori. The situation has been further inflamed by prior allegations of corruption within his department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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