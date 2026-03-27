Norway Boosts Defense Spending: A Strategic Military Growth

Norway is poised to significantly boost its defense budget by 115 billion crowns, equivalent to $11.87 billion, through 2036, according to government statements released on Friday.

The proposed increase aligns with Norway's NATO commitment, raising defense expenditures to 3.5% of its GDP by 2035. Pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and security concerns due to Moscow's aggression in Ukraine are prompting this financial dedication.

Amid these defense enhancements, Norway will introduce German-ordered submarines starting in 2029, followed by British-acquired frigates in 2030 and 2032. While some acquisitions, like anti-ballistic air defenses and drones, face delays, support for Ukraine remains outside the 3.5% GDP allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)