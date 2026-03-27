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Norway Boosts Defense Spending: A Strategic Military Growth

Norway plans to increase its defense spending by 115 billion crowns until 2036, aligning with NATO requirements and responding to lessons from the Ukraine war. This increase will raise defense expenditures to 3.5% of the GDP by 2035, supporting military upgrades like new submarines and frigates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:57 IST
Norway Boosts Defense Spending: A Strategic Military Growth
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Norway is poised to significantly boost its defense budget by 115 billion crowns, equivalent to $11.87 billion, through 2036, according to government statements released on Friday.

The proposed increase aligns with Norway's NATO commitment, raising defense expenditures to 3.5% of its GDP by 2035. Pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and security concerns due to Moscow's aggression in Ukraine are prompting this financial dedication.

Amid these defense enhancements, Norway will introduce German-ordered submarines starting in 2029, followed by British-acquired frigates in 2030 and 2032. While some acquisitions, like anti-ballistic air defenses and drones, face delays, support for Ukraine remains outside the 3.5% GDP allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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