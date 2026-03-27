Allegations Against Influential Councillor Stir Political Storm in Kerala
A Scheduled Tribe woman in Kerala accuses a Congress councillor of sexual assault, fueling political tensions. The complaint outlines multiple incidents, drawing criticism from the BJP over inaction. As the Congress faces mounting scrutiny, BJP's Sobha Surendran vows justice, warning of protests against alleged police inaction.
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A Scheduled Tribe woman in Kerala has accused a Congress councillor, Prashob C Valsan, of sexual assault, officials reported on Friday. The allegations have triggered a political fallout, with prominent BJP figures highlighting the issue during ongoing election campaigns.
The complainant, who worked as a beautician, detailed multiple assaults by the councillor, including incidents in a car and a hotel. She also alleged pressure to terminate a resulting pregnancy and expressed fear of reprisal due to the councillor's political ties.
BJP candidate Sobha Surendran vowed to halt election activities to secure justice, criticizing Congress for inaction. As the police begin preliminary investigations, the case shines a spotlight on broader accusations against Congress figures, intensifying political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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